HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tirur hotelier’s chopped up body found from Attappady

Police unravel mystery of a cold-blooded murder involving a group of youngsters

May 26, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - MALAPPURAM/PALAKKAD

Abdul Latheef Naha

An investigation into a man missing case has unraveled a cold-blooded murder of a hotelier from Tirur in Malappuram district by a young gang. In a shocking revelation, the chopped up body of Siddique Mechery, 57, was found abandoned in a trolley briefcase from the ghats of Attappady.

Police arrested three youngsters, including an 18-year-old woman, in connection with the murder. Many others were being questioned. Police said they were investigating and further details would be available soon.

Siddique, who owns a restaurant at Olavanna, Kozhikode, was missing since May 18. He was suspected to have been murdered in a hotel at Ernhipalam, Kozhikode, either on May 18 or 19.

His family grew suspicious as his account started losing money since May 19. Within a couple of days, nearly Rs. 1.5 lakh was withdrawn from his account using his debit card and through UPI system.

Siddique’s son filed a complaint at the Tirur Police Station, and an investigation on the basis of the cash withdrawal helped the police zero in on the young culprits.

A police team arrested Shibili, 23, and his friend Farhana, 18, from Chennai. Their friend Ashique, 23, was also arrested from Cherpulassery. Police said they were involved in the murder.

Sources said Shibili, an employee at Siddique’s restaurant, had been fired because of his misconduct. Police suspect that the murder was in vengeance for sacking him.

Ends

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.