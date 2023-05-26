Tirur hotelier’s chopped up body found from Attappady

May 26, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - MALAPPURAM/PALAKKAD

An investigation into a man missing case has unraveled a cold-blooded murder of a hotelier from Tirur in Malappuram district by a young gang. In a shocking revelation, the chopped up body of Siddique Mechery, 57, was found abandoned in a trolley briefcase from the ghats of Attappady.

Police arrested three youngsters, including an 18-year-old woman, in connection with the murder. Many others were being questioned. Police said they were investigating and further details would be available soon.

Siddique, who owns a restaurant at Olavanna, Kozhikode, was missing since May 18. He was suspected to have been murdered in a hotel at Ernhipalam, Kozhikode, either on May 18 or 19.

His family grew suspicious as his account started losing money since May 19. Within a couple of days, nearly Rs. 1.5 lakh was withdrawn from his account using his debit card and through UPI system.

Siddique’s son filed a complaint at the Tirur Police Station, and an investigation on the basis of the cash withdrawal helped the police zero in on the young culprits.

A police team arrested Shibili, 23, and his friend Farhana, 18, from Chennai. Their friend Ashique, 23, was also arrested from Cherpulassery. Police said they were involved in the murder.

Sources said Shibili, an employee at Siddique’s restaurant, had been fired because of his misconduct. Police suspect that the murder was in vengeance for sacking him.

