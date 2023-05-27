Tirur hotelier staked his life by walking into a honey trap set by young trio

May 27, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The arrest of three youngsters from Vallappuzha, near Cherpulassery, in connection with the chilling murder of Siddique Mechery, 59, a hotelier from Tirur, has revealed that he walked into a honey trap set by the trio with the intention of extorting money from him.

Siddique was murdered by the young trio, Shibili, Farhana and Ashique, at Hotel De Casa Inn at Eranhipalam, Kozhikode, on May 18 afternoon. His body was recovered from a gorge at Attappady on Friday.

District Police Chief Sujith Das S., who led the investigation, said Siddique became a victim of the honey trap set by the trio and lost his life.

Farhana, 18, was known to Siddique as he and her father were friends. It was Farhana who recommended her friend Shibili for a job at Siddique’s restaurant at Olavanna, Kozhikode. Shibili worked there for two weeks, when they became close and had a few drinking sessions together. Once drinking together, Siddique reportedly evinced interest in Farhana.

Unaware of a treacherous trap set by Shibili and Farhana with the help of their friend Ashique, Siddique booked two rooms at Hotel De Casa Inn on May 18 and checked in the afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., Shibili and Farhana came to Siddique’s room and tried to tease him. In the meantime, Farhana summoned Ashique, and the trio threatened Siddique to undress and photograph him naked. Shibili held a knife at his throat and Farhana brandished a hammer.

When Siddique resisted, the trio pinned him on the ground. Farzana hit his head with the hammer and Ashique kicked his chest repeatedly until he died. Siddique died from broken lungs and windpipe. The post-mortem revealed lungs and windpipe lacerations and severe chest contusions. His heart and lungs were damaged and the head shattered. From the admissions made by the accused, the murder took place between 3.30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on May 18.

In the evening they bought a trolley suitcase to pack Siddique’s body. However, it did not work as the body did not fit into the suitcase. As per Ashique’s suggestion, Shibili bought one more briefcase and an electric cutter to chop off the body.

Ashique left the hotel on May 18 evening. Shibili and Farhana spent at the hotel that night and cut Siddique’s body below the loin in the bathroom on May 19 morning. They packed the two halves in the two briefcases, and left the hotel around 3 p.m. in Siddique’s car.

They drove to Mannarkkad, where Ashique joined them, and proceeded to Attappady. They dumped the briefcases containing the body in halves into a gorge at Attappady on May 19 night. They also dumped the weapons such as the cutter, the knife and the hammer as well as Siddique’s blood-stained dress at Cherattamala, near Cherukara. The police on Saturday recovered the weapons and the dress.

“The pieces of evidence are self-speaking. They clearly show the chain of action,” Mr. Sujith Das told The Hindu. The trio was in police custody and will be produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court at Tirur on Saturday night.

The police said they were examining if the gang had approached anyone else with their honey trap. “We have some doubts, though it is clear that the three youngsters were involved in the murder,” said Mr. Sujith Das.