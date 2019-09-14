Tipplers have to do a balancing act

Kerala sobered up on September 1. It was a dry day, and the State woke up to learn that driving under the influence of alcohol was no more a petty offence. For a State which has one of the highest per capita consumption of alcohol in the country, the news was quietening.

The quotidian act of having a sundowner had become a precarious endeavour overnight. Driving home after a drink suddenly seemed fraught with insurmountable legal and financial risks.

The Centre has amended the Motor Vehicle Act. It has incorporated drunk driving as a grievous offence under the new law. If caught, the fine is steep, an estimated ₹10,000. The prospect of imprisonment, up to six months, is high. Offenders also face the ignominy of doing community service as an act of atonement.

The new law deters the considerable segment of everyday drinkers from patronising their regular joints. Most are reluctant to run the gauntlet of breathalyser-wielding police officers at night.

Many have adapted to the new normal. Three government officials, habituated to drinking with friends after work, said they had hired an autorickshaw to ferry them home from the bar daily.

Where there is a will...

“The three of us are on the same route. We pay the auto driver ₹3,000 a month to drop us home at night. It also helps that the auto driver lives in the same area,” one said. Bars and toddy shops are suddenly bereft of customers. Regular patrons disappeared. A bar owner said the new law was bad for business.

However, it appears to be good for ride-hailing services. “Business has boomed,” said a youth who works part-time for an online hail taxi network. Some major call taxi networks have sought lucrative tie-ups with private members clubs and pricey hotels to save regulars the trouble of driving home after a drink.

A lawyer point out that most of those arrested for drunk driving are labourers or white-collar workers or government employees motorbiking home after work. The well-heeled are either chauffeured around or can hail ride services home after a drink. Bureaucrats and police officers have official vehicles and drivers.

The common folk feel they have been short-changed. The roads are terrible. Jobs are hard to come by. Wages have stagnated. And now they have to risk huge fines and imprisonment for socialising with friends before hitting home. They feel the penalties for traffic offences are harsh.

For the daily drinker, the steep fine appears to be an injustice and tops their litany of complaints. Legal liquor is prohibitively taxed in Kerala. Three-star and high bars are beyond the reach of average wage earners. And now, an excessive fine for a little indulgence seems unjustifiable.

The response

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, CPI(M) State unit secretary, gauged the growing resentment first. He said the steep fine was not commensurate with the offence and required to be scaled down. The CITU alleged that new law targeted the working and salaried class. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala also demanded the same. Soon, Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran promised the law enforcement would go slow on implementing the new rules.