District Collector N.S.K. Umesh has, in his capacity as Chairman of the District Road Safety Council, banned the operation of tipper lorries and those that function with the help of tipper mechanism, in Ernakulam district between 8.30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. This is in keeping with the beginning and ending time of educational institutions. Stern action would be taken against rule violators, he said.

