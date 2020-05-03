Tiny tots show the way, contribute to CMDRF

They may not be aware of the actual impact of COVID-19 on the world. But they must surely have realised that even their tiny contribution meant a lot to society.

In a novel gesture, children of the anganwadi in Ward No. 26 of the Guruvayur Municipality donated their small savings to the Chief Minster’s Distress Relief fund (CMDRF).

Sreya Sandeep, students’ leader at the anganwadi, handed over ₹3,150 to Guruvayur Municipal vice chairman Abhilash V. Chandran on Saturday.