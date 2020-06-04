Kerala

Tinsel world may see low-budget films, pay cuts

Producers’ association mulls a bailout package for industry

The Malayalam film industry is bracing itself for pay cuts and a temporary freeze on big-budget movies following the financial crisis induced by the COVID-19 outbreak.

A salary cut for actors and technicians, low-budget movies, and push for alternative revenue streams figure in the bailout package being formulated by the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA).

“We will meet on Friday to chalk out the way forward. We hope to garner the support of other trade bodies in the industry in these tough times. Producers may not be able to think beyond a budget of ₹4 crore to ₹5 crore for a movie in the near future considering the uncertainties ahead,” said B. Rakesh, treasurer of KFPA.

G. Suresh Kumar, former president of KFPA, suggested a 50% salary cut for actors as a remedial measure. “Since there is no clarity on when the situation would become normal, investors in the Gulf and other countries would not be keen on taking a risk and funding new ventures,” he said.

Overseas collection

M. Renjith, president of KFPA, said a dip in revenue from overseas collections would impact the industry’s earnings. “Even if the situation in Kerala improves, we do not know when the overseas theatrical release, which remains crucial for the overall box office, will resume. We are equally concerned about the fate of the 66 movies that were either completed or at various stages of post-production when the lockdown was declared,” he said.

Actor Jagadeesh, treasurer of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes, said actors had always co-operated with the producers in difficult times. “We also know that the revenues may take a hit in view of the unprecedented situation. Actors may have to bear a share of the possible losses incurred by the producers,” he said.

B. Unnikrishnan, general secretary of Film Employees Federation of Kerala, said any response on the issue can be made only after studying the concrete suggestions being forwarded by the association of producers.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 11:48:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/tinsel-world-may-see-low-budget-films-pay-cuts/article31751876.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY