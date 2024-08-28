GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Timer boards at Kochi metro stations to be set right

Published - August 28, 2024 01:32 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The timer display boards that showed the expected time of arrival of the next train at Kochi metro stations, had developed snag recently.

The timer display boards that showed the expected time of arrival of the next train at Kochi metro stations, had developed snag recently. | Photo Credit: JOHN L. PAUL  

The dysfunctional timer/countdown boards that displayed the expected time of arrival of trains at Kochi metro stations will be set right by Thursday, KMRL sources said.

Commuters could gauge the minutes left for the next train to arrive at the platforms, from the board. There was also demand to install similar boards in front of stations at the road level, to apprise people of the waiting time for the next train from each station.

Trains in the 27-km Aluva-Thripunithura metro corridor operate at intervals ranging from seven minutes during peak hours to 8.5 minutes at off-peak hours. The frequency is a train every 15 minutes from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., and after 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., considering the lull in patronage during early morning and late-night hours.

The timer display boards at stations that had developed technical snag were set right recently at the concourse level, while those at the platform level will be restored by Thursday. Testing of the system was on, metro sources said.

They added that stations in the metro’s upcoming Kakkanad extension (Pink Line) have been designed in such a way that commuters can access platforms faster than in the phase one corridor (Blue Line).

