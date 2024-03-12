ADVERTISEMENT

Timely distribution of schools textbooks crucial for students: Minister

March 12, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty interacts with kids after the inauguration of distribution of school textbooks in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

Timely distribution of schools textbooks will ensure that students have the necessary resources in their academic journey, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking at the State-level inauguration of distribution of school textbooks for the 2024-25 academic year here on Tuesday.

The Minister said that under the Left Democratic Front government, textbook distribution was a smooth affair. The government recognised the role played by textbooks in achieving the objectives of education. Proper planning, he said, helped improve the overall academic environment in schools. This resulted in an increase in school admissions and development of the public education sector.

Though timely printing of textbooks was a responsibility, it was also a protest against the Union government that was keen on centralised textbooks. The State government’s commitment was to protecting diversity, prevent inequality, and maintaining the quality of public education. It would promote changes that upheld Constitutional values and protest against anti-democratic measures at the national level. The curriculum revision emphasised democracy, secularism, social justice, equality, and scientific temper. The Preamble to the Constitution had been included at the beginning of every textbook to reflect the State’s commitment to inculcate these values in the future generations, he said.

Mr. Sivankutty said the government was looking ahead and preparing digital textbooks in tune with the times. Additionally, a handbook for parents is also being brought out. Focus would be on academic excellence in the new year.

