Timely act by Kerala Police saves the life of newborn

April 04, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The baby was found wrapped in a cloth in a bucket in a bathroom of the family’s rented home

The Hindu Bureau

The timely intervention of the Chengannur police saved the life of a newborn boy who was reportedly abandoned by his mother just after delivery at Kotta in Aranmula grama panchayat in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday.

According to the police, the baby was found wrapped in a cloth in a bucket in a bathroom of the family’s rented home. They immediately shifted the newborn to a private hospital and later to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam. The child is reportedly in good condition.

The police were pressed into the rescue operation after a 34-year-old woman, later identified as the mother of the child, was admitted with bleeding to a private hospital in Chengannur at around 10 a.m. Doctors, after finding out that the woman had given birth not long ago, reported the matter to Chengannur police. A police team led by circle inspector A.C. Vipin rushed to the woman’s house and rescued the child. The Chengannur police said that though the child was found under the Aranmula police station limits, they acted so as to save the life of the child.

The woman is living with her child and her mother after being separated from her husband. Aranmula police have registered a case against the woman.

