HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Timely act by Kerala Police saves the life of newborn

April 04, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The timely intervention of the Chengannur police saved the life of a newborn boy who was reportedly abandoned by his mother just after delivery at Kotta in Aranmula grama panchayat in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday.

According to the police, the baby was found wrapped in a cloth in a bucket in a bathroom of the family’s rented home. They immediately shifted the newborn to a private hospital and later to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam. The child is reportedly in good condition.

The police were pressed into the rescue operation after a 34-year-old woman, later identified as the mother of the child, was admitted with bleeding to a private hospital in Chengannur at around 10 a.m. Doctors, after finding out that the woman had given birth not long ago, reported the matter to Chengannur police. A police team led by circle inspector A.C. Vipin rushed to the woman’s house and rescued the child. The Chengannur police said that though the child was found under the Aranmula police station limits, they acted so as to save the life of the child.

The woman is living with her child and her mother after being separated from her husband. Aranmula police have registered a case against the woman.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.