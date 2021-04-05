Time when physical distancing went for a toss

Crowding found at distribution centres where COVID-19 norms couldn’t be strictly followed

COVID-19 protocol at the poll material distribution centres in the district was confined to wearing face masks and the intermittent use of hand sanitisers on Monday.

While large crowds began to swarm the 14 distribution centres spread across the district as early as 8 a.m., little effort was made to streamline the entry and exit of polling officers. Besides, the delay in allotting buses for the officials to reach their assigned polling stations resulted in a long wait for many officials at the centres.

At the Government Higher Secondary Schools for Girls, Cotton Hill, where the election materials for the Nemom constituency were distributed, several hundreds of government employees had to queue up before 20 counters to receive the electronic voting machines (EVMs), voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) systems, voting compartments, documents, and stationary supplies.

Kumar, a route officer who was assigned with ferrying polling officials to a school in Ambalathara, said physical distancing could not be enforced on such occasions. Nevertheless, all of those who had come to receive the poll materials wore masks all throughout.

The situation was no different at the other distribution centres in the city, viz., Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Manacaud (Thiruvananthapuram constituency), St. Mary’s School in Pattom (Vattiyurkavu), and Loyola School in Sreekaryam (Kazhakuttom).

Another polling official, a Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) staff who was assigned a booth in Manacaud, echoed the view. Claiming the pandemic norms were “impractical” during the election process under the existing circumstances, he said the lack of time management had also resulted in huge crowds at the centres.

“Despite reaching the centre at 7.45 a.m., I had to wait for over five hours to complete the procedure and leave for the polling booth. The delay in allotting route numbers for buses meant to ferry polling officers has also hit the process. Adding to our woes, these vehicles have been parked in a disorderly manner, forcing many of us to run helter-skelter in search of our buses. Such shortcomings could be overcome by designating returning officers who are well-versed with the poll process,” the official, who requested not to be identified, said.