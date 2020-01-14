Time to stand united against CAA: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reiterated his call for a united protest against the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizen (NRC).

Addressing a constitution protection rally and public meeting here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said the people in Kerala need not get panicked as the government would not implement the CAA and NRC. The State would not participate in the NPR (National Population Register) too as it was a first step towards preparation of the NRC.

Expressing his disappointment over the division in the Opposition in cooperating with the LDF in the anti-CAA protest, Mr. Vijayan said it was time for a united struggle against efforts to divide people on the basis of religion.

“Some people asked whether the State government has the authority to protest against the CAA. The Assembly has all the authority to oppose any policy which are anti-constitutional,” he said.

The united stand taken by the State and the resolution passed unanimously by the Assembly had become a role model for other States. Leaders, even from outside the country, were congratulating the State for taking such a phenomenal step, he said.

‘‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi is lying on the NPR and NRC. When Mr. Modi says there is no connection between the NPR and NRC, Home Minster Amit Shah makes it clear that after the NPR they will go for NRC. It reveals the hidden agenda of the RSS to eliminate a certain group of people. The people have realised it.’’ Mr. Vijayan said.

“The country has been witnessing unprecedented protests. These protests are spontaneous. People from all communities and institutions are willingly coming out to join the protest. This kind of protest had happened during the Independence struggle. The CAA and NRC affect the basic secular principle of the Constitution,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan said the RSS would not tolerate any differences of opinion. Whoever protested would be eliminated. The attack on institutions, including the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU and Jamila Millia, was an example, the Chief Minister said.

Addressing the meeting, Sunni leader Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musaliyar said the CAA and the NRC were part of RSS agenda of making not a Hindu Rashtra alone, but a country for a certain section of Hindus.

“Muslims are not part of any anti-national activities. The community has hugely contributed to the Independence struggle,” he said.

Earlier, a huge rally was taken out in the city for the protection of the Constitution.