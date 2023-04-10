Time to improve security infrastructure in trains, says Kerala Governor

April 10, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan stressed the need to improve the security infrastructure in trains against the backdrop of the Elathur incident.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the dedication of the Santhigiri Vishwa Jnana Mandiram to the nation in Kozhikode on Monday, he said the country needed to adopt the most modern technology in a changed world in order to prevent such incidents.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the deceased. The real tribute to them will be when we succeed in strengthening our infrastructure so that such incidents do not repeat,” the Governor said.

