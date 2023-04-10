ADVERTISEMENT

Time to improve security infrastructure in trains, says Kerala Governor

April 10, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan stressed the need to improve the security infrastructure in trains against the backdrop of the Elathur incident.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the dedication of the Santhigiri Vishwa Jnana Mandiram to the nation in Kozhikode on Monday, he said the country needed to adopt the most modern technology in a changed world in order to prevent such incidents.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the deceased. The real tribute to them will be when we succeed in strengthening our infrastructure so that such incidents do not repeat,” the Governor said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US