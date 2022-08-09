Time to examine how much life of indigenous people has improved in India, says Pinarayi

Kerala Chief Minister inaugurates the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples celebrations

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan honouring singer Nanchiyamma at a function organised on the International Day of The World’s Indigenous People., in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

There is need to introspect how much have we been able to protect unity in diversity that was the message of the freedom struggle and implement the ideas of social and financial quality put forth by the Constitution in the 75 years since Independence, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was inaugurating the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples celebrations organised by the Scheduled Tribe Development Department here on Tuesday. Now was an opportune time to examine how much the lives of indigenous peoples had improved in independent India, he said.

‘Projects formulated’

The State had been formulating projects for marginalised people’s education, health, housing and land rights. As part of the indigenous peoples day this year, focus was on education and health of the Scheduled Tribes. Their social and financial security too was being ensured through special projects.

The government, he said, was taking up activities with focus on the future of the tribespeople. Their traditions were as old as the State’s history. To protect them, a tribal museum would be set up on 20 acres at Sugandhagiri in Wayanad.

Adivasis perform their traditional dance at a celebration organised by the Adivasi Maha Sabha on the International Day of The World’s Indigenous People in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The Chief Minister said the government intended to build a new Kerala through integrating development and welfare projects. A secular and knowledge society that accepted all was its dream for the State.

Mr. Vijayan felicitated Nanjiyamma, National Film Award winner, on the occasion. “Indigenous peoples and places have their own music and beat. Nanjiamma has taken the music traditions of tribespeople in the State to the world stage. By honouring her, Kerala is conforming with the message of the United Nations this indigenous peoples day – the role of indigenous tribal women in preservation and transmission of traditional knowledge,“ he said.

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes K. Radhakrishnan also felicitated Nanjiyamma. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil, Minister for Transport Antony Raju, and Mayor Arya Rajendran were present.