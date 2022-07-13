Kerala

TIME lists State among world’s top destinations

The TIME has noted the success of the State’s houseboat cruising. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY
Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram July 13, 2022 22:44 IST
Updated: July 13, 2022 22:44 IST

Kerala’s efforts to put its pandemic-hit tourism back on track got a boost with the State featuring in TIME magazine’s 50 extraordinary destinations to explore in 2022.

Lavishing praise on Kerala as one of India’s most beautiful States with spectacular beaches, lush backwaters, temples, and palaces, the magazine noted: “This year, Kerala is boosting motor-home tourism in India to inspire a new pas de deux of exploration and accommodation. The State’s first caravan park, Karavan Meadows, opened in Wagamon, a scenic hill station.”

While noting the success of the State’s houseboat cruising, the TIME said caravans were expected to follow suit with a similar promise of sustainable tourism as a large number of campers were expected to traverse the land, giving a fresh and unique way to experience Kerala’s beaches and verdant plantations.

Kerala was known as “God’s Own Country” for good reason, it added.

Kerala Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said: “This is an emphatic recognition of our new initiatives to promote tourism in tune with ecological imperatives and sustainability. We are also making earnest efforts to facilitate tourists to visit unexplored places that dot our scenic State.”

To compile this year’s list of the World’s Greatest Places, the TIME solicited nominations of places from its international network of correspondents and contributors with an eye towards those offering new and exciting experiences.

Another Indian destination that has found entry in the list is Ahmedabad city, which is India’s first UNESCO World Heritage City.

The 50 destinations to make the cut include both classic big-hitters and less-explored spots, but what unites them is that they are “thriving, growing and changing,” said the TIME, “charting a path to economic recovery” and “investing in sustainability.”

It also noted that with much of the global population now vaccinated against COVID-19, “world travellers are again hitting the road — and the skies. The hospitality industry is reopening and excited to safely welcome them and revitalise local communities.”

