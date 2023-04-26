‘Time is not far off when Gandhi’s killers will become national symbols’

April 26, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KANNUR

Eminent Malayalam poet P.N. Gopikrishnan said that the time is not far away when Gandhi’s killers will become national symbols.

He was speaking on the topic ‘Gandhian Manifesto: Does it address a new India,’ in a conference organised as part of the SSF Golden Fifty in Kannur on Wednesday. Fifty public meetings were initiated as part of the conclusion of SSF Golden Fifty.

He said that India should grow up to the Gandhian idea of formulating a vision for development by considering the last person in the country. Mr. Gopikrishnan said Gandhi’s policies were close to common people.

“Gandhi demonstrated a lesson in democracy by showing willingness to carry out a dissident movement even against the government of his own party,” he said, and added that the India envisioned by Gandhi and Nehru is yet to dawn.

He also said that communal politics that destroy the basic values of independent India is moving in the opposite direction of national interest.

The conferences that will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at venues set up at the Collectorate Maidan, Nehru Corner, Caltex, and Stadium Corner, will discuss political and social issues in India. Debates and lectures will be held on topics such as democracy, secularism, minority politics, campus politics, philosophies of Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr. B.R Ambedkar and others.

SSF State general secretary M.S. Muhammad delivered the introductory speech on the occasion.