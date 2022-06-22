Time for teaching community to innovate: expert

The teaching community should constantly adapt and innovate to be relevant in the field of higher education, Santhosh Kurup, chief executive officer, ICT Academy of Kerala, has said.

He was delivering the keynote address at a programme organised to mark the 76th founders’ day of Sanatana Dharma (SD) College, Alappuzha, on Tuesday.

Mr. Kurup said the Internet would evolve into a 'Metaverse', which would be a major disruptor of the conventional mode of education. Educational content would be available in three or four dimensions. Teenagers were spending more time online than in the physical world and this would be a key factor in future for institutions offering programmes of higher education, he said.

SD College manager P. Krishnakumar presided. N. Saraswathi Antharjanam, Principal in-charge, SD College, R. Krishnan, president, SDV, and others attended.