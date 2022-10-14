Time for non-Sangh parties to join hands, says Thushar Gandhi

‘Normalisation of hate remains the greatest danger’

Thushar Gandhi, great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and a crusader for the Gandhian cause, has called upon all non-Sangh parties to join hands to put an end to the “brutal regime” in the country.

“The Congress is trying to make a change, but it cannot solve the issue alone. We need political unity,” he said, adding that it was unfortunate that the Left parties in Kerala had termed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra as an Opposition-sponsored programme. “Non-Congress parties in India came together post-emergency to protect the democratic fibre of the country. The same political will is not visible now, when the situation is much graver,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Speaking to the media ahead of the K. Kelappan commemoration programme to be held at Gandhi Griham here on Saturday under the aegis of Gandhi Peace Foundation, Mr. Gandhi expressed concern over the present regime. “The greatest danger these days is normalisation of hate. The only way to counter it is to go back to the path shown by Gandhiji, Buddha, Mahaveer, and other symbols of peace,” he said. He also chastised the followers of Ram that the mythical ruler not only took revenge on Ravana but also built ‘Ramrajya’, which was not about the rule of a religion, but of duties and laws.

‘Democracy non-existent’

Mr. Gandhi said democracy was non-existent in India. “The only value of democracy is that we have the right to vote. But the significance of the vote has been reduced to zero. Even our NOTA is of no value,” he said, adding that citizens should have the courage to accept how bad the picture was and their responsibility to make it better.

Since the Gujarat High Court has dismissed, for the fifth time, his petition to save the Sabarmati Ashram from the proposed development plans of the Gujarat government, Mr. Gandhi plans to approach the Supreme Court. He said he had strong belief in the Constitution of India and hence expected nothing less than justice from the judiciary.