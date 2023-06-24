ADVERTISEMENT

Tigress that triggered panic in Wayanad captured

June 24, 2023 10:02 am | Updated 10:02 am IST - KALPETTA:

The Hindu Bureau

The tigress that captured at Panavally in Wayanad district on Friday night | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A tigress that triggered panic among local residents in the Panavally area near Kattikulam under the North Wayanad Forest Division, was captured from a human habitat on Friday, June 23, 2023 night.

The tigress aged about 10 years, had triggered panic among the public for the past three weeks after it killed three heads of cattle in the area.

Its capture has come as relief to the villagers.

A forest team, led by North Wayanad divisional forest officer Martin Lowel, had set up a cage at Adanda near Panavally a week ago. The animal walked into the trap around 9 p.m. on Friday.

Soon the predator was shifted to the forest veterinary laboratory at Sulthan Bathery and it was examined by a team of veterinary experts. Later the big cat was released to the wild after it was found that the animal was fit to release in the wild, department sources said.

The animal is identified as a resident of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, home to more than half the number of tigers present in the State.

