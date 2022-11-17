Tigress that kept Meenangadi residents on tenterhooks captured

November 17, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - KALPETTA

The animal killed 22 domestic animals in the area in 50 days

The Hindu Bureau

A tigress captured from a human settlement at Ponmudikkotta in Wayanad district on Thursday | Photo Credit: by special arrangement

A tigress that triggered panic among residents at Meenangadi under the South Wayanad Forest Division was captured from a human settlement at Ponmudikkotta on Thursday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tigress, aged about 10 years, had killed 22 domestic animals and attacked three animals in the area in around 50 days. Its capture has come as a relief to the villagers in Mylambadi, Kolagappara, Meppery Kunnu and Rattakundu.

A forest team, led by South Wayanad divisional forest officer Shajna Kareem, had set up a cage at Ponmudikotta near the Kuppamudi coffee plantation area four days ago after following the animal’s pugmarks. The big cat walked into the trap early on Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Futile attempts

The forest officials had conducted many combing operations to capture the predator, but all the attempts went futile as the animal was roaming on a vast area spread over nearly 15 sq km, D. Harilal Forest range officer, Meppadi forest range said. As many as 35 surveillance cameras were installed in the area to monitor its movements.

Trending

  1. Welcome pragmatism: On India’s G20 presidency 
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  3. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players
  4. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  5. South Delhi murder: Police recover 13 body parts in Chhatarpur forest

Teeth missing

The predator was shifted to the animal hospice and palliative care unit for big cats in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) for treatment. It was examined by a team of veterinary experts. The animal was not fit to be released in the wild as it had lost two of its canine teeth and another tooth was worn out, Ms. Kareem said. It was under observation to identify any infection to its internal organs, sources said.

The animal is identified as WSS-42, a resident of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, home to more than half the number of tigers present in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US