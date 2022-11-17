Tigress that kept Meenangadi residents on tenterhooks captured

November 17, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - KALPETTA

A tigress that triggered panic among residents at Meenangadi under the South Wayanad Forest Division was captured from a human settlement at Ponmudikkotta on Thursday morning.

The tigress, aged about 10 years, had killed 22 domestic animals and attacked three animals in the area in around 50 days. Its capture has come as a relief to the villagers in Mylambadi, Kolagappara, Meppery Kunnu and Rattakundu.

A forest team, led by South Wayanad divisional forest officer Shajna Kareem, had set up a cage at Ponmudikotta near the Kuppamudi coffee plantation area four days ago after following the animal’s pugmarks. The big cat walked into the trap early on Thursday.

Futile attempts

The forest officials had conducted many combing operations to capture the predator, but all the attempts went futile as the animal was roaming on a vast area spread over nearly 15 sq km, D. Harilal Forest range officer, Meppadi forest range said. As many as 35 surveillance cameras were installed in the area to monitor its movements.

Teeth missing

The predator was shifted to the animal hospice and palliative care unit for big cats in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) for treatment. It was examined by a team of veterinary experts. The animal was not fit to be released in the wild as it had lost two of its canine teeth and another tooth was worn out, Ms. Kareem said. It was under observation to identify any infection to its internal organs, sources said.

The animal is identified as WSS-42, a resident of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, home to more than half the number of tigers present in the State.