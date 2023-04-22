Tigress carcass found in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary

April 22, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KALPETTA

A female tiger, aged around six years, was found dead in the Kuppady section of the forest under Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) on Saturday. The carcass was found in a trench near the Poovanchi tribal hamlet in the Kurichyad forest range in the sanctuary.

The animal had injuries on its abdomen and a scar on its neck, Warden Abdul Assees said. He said the injuries could have been sustained while the big cat was trying to escape from a snare.

However the exact reason for its death could be ascertained only after getting a detailed report, he added. A team of forest veterinarians conducted an autopsy on the carcass. Samples collected from the carcass would be sent for examination, he added.

