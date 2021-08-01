Tigress captured in Wayanad

A tigress that triggered panic among local residents in Vakery, Pullumala and Moodakkolly areas near Meenangadi under the South Wayanad Forest Division was captured from Vakery on Sunday morning.

The animal, aged around five years, had triggered panic for the past several days after it was reportedly sighted in the area. Its capture came as relief to villagers.

The animal walked into a trap set by Forest officials, in the early hours of Sunday. It was shifted to the forest station at Irulam.

The big cat was examined by a team of veterinary experts and was found to be healthy, sources said. It is under observation.