Tigress and cubs trigger panic among villagers at Vakery in Wayanad
Plan to drive the animals back into Irulam forest
The presence of a big cat and its cubs in a human habitat at Vakery, near Meenangadi, under the South Wayanad Forest Division, has triggered panic among the local people.
The villagers had heard screams of a deer on Wednesday midnight from a plantation near Vakery town, and in the search that followed on Thursday morning, they found the tigress and its cubs. A partially consumed carcass of a spotted deer was also found.
Later, Forest officials reached the spot and confirmed the predators’ presence.
“We are planning to drive them back to the Irulam forest, nearly a kilometre away from the coffee plantations, South Wayanad Forest Divisional Officer Shajana Kareem said.
The Rapid Response Team of the Forest Department and a police team from Kenichra station will join hands for the task scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., Ms. Kareem said.
The department has deployed personnel in many parts of the area, she added.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.