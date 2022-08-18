Kerala

Tigress and cubs trigger panic among villagers at Vakery in Wayanad

The presence of a big cat and its cubs in a human habitat at Vakery, near Meenangadi, under the South Wayanad Forest Division, has triggered panic among the local people.

The villagers had heard screams of a deer on Wednesday midnight from a plantation near Vakery town, and in the search that followed on Thursday morning, they found the tigress and its cubs. A partially consumed carcass of a spotted deer was also found.

Later, Forest officials reached the spot and confirmed the predators’ presence.

“We are planning to drive them back to the Irulam forest, nearly a kilometre away from the coffee plantations, South Wayanad Forest Divisional Officer Shajana Kareem said.

The Rapid Response Team of the Forest Department and a police team from Kenichra station will join hands for the task scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., Ms. Kareem said.

The department has deployed personnel in many parts of the area, she added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
animal
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2022 8:54:29 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/tigress-and-cubs-trigger-panic-among-villagers-at-vakery-in-wayanad/article65784429.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY