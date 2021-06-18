Tighter vigil to curb COVID-19 among plantation workers in Kollam district in Kerala

COVID-19 disease clusters reported from migrant labourer settlements, densely-populated colonies and Rehabilitation Plantations Ltd in Kollam

The Health Department has strengthened surveillance in Kulathupuzha, Anchal and Yeroor panchayats in Kollam district following a spike in COVID-19 cases among plantation workers.

Though the test positivity rate (TPR) in Kollam came down to 12% from 27% after the lockdown, clusters have been reported from migrant labourer settlements, densely-populated colonies and Rehabilitation Plantations Ltd. “Along with intensified testing, we are also focusing on vaccination coverage in such areas. Old-age homes and workspaces like cashew factories are also under close monitoring. At present, the situation is under control," said an official.

The department is also planning to discourage home care once the daily caseload in the district goes below 1,000. "Maximum patients, including asymptomatic cases, will be shifted to domiciliary care centres of COVID First Line Treatment Centres. We will check protocol compliance among patients under home isolation, and if we find any risk factor, they will be shifted immediately,” the official said.

Novel strategy

Despite strict enforcement measures, TRP remains high in some pockets, and the department has opted for a new strategy to counter this. "We are conducting daily meetings and reviews in local bodies to ensure compliance of revised guidelines. All vulnerable parts are being visited and small clinics have been instructed to test all fever cases," said the official.

At present, nine mobile units of the department are on field to conduct RT-PCR and antigen tests. "Some local bodies like Kareepra have already started separate domiciliary care centres for children as a precautionary measure. A proposal to open block-level oxygen war rooms is also being considered," said the official.