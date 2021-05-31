Tighter containment measures in Kannadi

Move follows area registering over 30% TPR

Stricter containment will be imposed in Kannadi panchayat in Palakkad district from Wednesday. The decision to tighten the lockdown norms in Kannadi came after the panchayat registered more than 30 per cent test positivity rate (TPR) for COVID-19.

The station house officers of the respective police stations and the civic officials will be in charge of closing the roads leading to and from the panchayat. There will be only one entry to and exit from the panchayat.

Rapid response teams (RRTs) under the leadership of ward members will be in charge of distributing groceries and medicines to the families in the panchayat.

Shops offering grocery and other essential items can function from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. However, only home delivery will be permitted for the shops. District Collector Mrunmai Joshi said here on Monday that people would not be allowed to get out of their homes except for emergencies.

Relaxation in the general lockdown will not be applicable for Kannadi. Palakkad district registered 1,300 fresh COVID cases on Monday. The district's TPR was 19.31.