Tightened curbs in Kannur for next two days

No one must leave home except for emergencies: Collector

District Collector T.V. Subhash, who is also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, has directed officials to tighten the restrictions announced by the State government as the second wave of COVID outbreak continues to be strong in the district.

The Collector directed that everyone should be vigilant as the number of COVID victims was increasing exponentially and the test positivity rate in the district remained higher than the State average. No one should leave their homes on Saturday and Sunday except for emergencies, he said.

People going for vaccination, patients who need immediate treatment, and their assistants can travel with documents. Shops selling essentials, vegetables, milk, meat, and fish may remain open until 7 p.m. in restricted areas and until 9 p.m. in other areas.

Home delivery system should be put in place to prevent people from leaving home. Restaurants and eateries should use parcel service.

Employees of industries, companies, and voluntary organisations that handle emergency and follow-up services may travel with an identification card.

Travel restrictions do not apply to officers and individuals working in connection with COVID prevention activities. Employees and vehicles of telecom and internet service providers can travel with the ID card. IT and ITES companies should implement work-from-home, except in emergencies, he said.

Long-distance bus services, trains and air travel are not banned. Public transportation to and from the airport, railway stations, bus terminals, freight vehicles, private vehicles and taxis to facilitate air and rail travel. Travel must be in strict compliance with COVID protocol, along with valid travel documents or tickets.

Marriages, house-warmings and posthumous ceremonies must be registered on the COVID Vigilance Portal. These can be registered directly or through Akshaya Kendras. Local bodies should also be informed about the date and time of the function.

The code of conduct must be strictly adhered to in organising events.