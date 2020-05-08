Tight vigil on border check-posts

Tight vigil continued on all border check-posts in the district despite relaxations in lockdown norms. People coming with passes from other States are allowed entry only through the Walayar check-post.

Deputy Superintendent of Police R. Manoj Kumar said passengers were not being allowed through the 10 other check-posts in the district. He added that only goods and other essential service vehicles were being allowed to pass through them.

Meanwhile, the police intensified joint patrolling with Forest officials at all entries to the district, including roads through forests. Police pickets were set up at several places. “We have intensified night patrolling too,” said Mr. Manoj Kumar.

Fifty-five cases were registered against 130 persons for attempting to illegally enter from Tamil Nadu to Palakkad. Some were sent back, he said.

A 20-member troop from the Kerala Armed Police Battalion 2, a 52-member armed group from the police camp at Muttikkulangara, and 25 members of the Indian Reserve Police battalion have joined the local police to impose border control in the district.