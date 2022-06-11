Tight security in Thrissur as CM stays in Ramanilayam

June 11, 2022 20:16 IST

He is to go to Malappuram to inaugurate a central jail on Sunday

The city has been under tight police security as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is staying in Ramanilayam, Thrissur, on Saturday night.

The police blocked Palace Road and other roads towards Ramanilayam from the afternoon. Tight security was deployed on all city roads as the Youth Congress declared a torchlight protest rally towards Ramanilayam on Saturday evening. They are also planning to burn the Chief Minster in effigy.

Entry to Ramanilaym has been restricted from Saturday morning itself. Only the police and elected representatives were allowed. Tight security has been arranged at all signals and the Palliyekkara toll booth.