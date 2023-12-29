Tight security in Thiruvananthapuram for New Year’s celebrations

December 29, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram City police have tightened security in the State capital that is expected to witness a heavy influx of visitors during the New Year celebrations.

According to District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) C.H. Nagaraju, a deployment comprising 1,500 police personnel will be made for security at programme venues, public places, and tourist hotspots including beaches.

Non-uniformed police personnel will be deployed in various locations to prevent instances of eve teasing and harassment of women and children. Police pickets and patrols will be operationalised at major junctions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stringent action

Stringent action will be adopted against consuming liquor in public places, disorderly conduct, and creating ruckus in an inebriated state.

Surveillance will also be intensified to monitor the activities of habitual offenders who have been involved in anti-social activities such as the illegal sale of liquor and narcotics substances.

Vehicle checks will be conducted to rein in drunken driving, rash driving, over-speeding, bike stunts and so on.

The coastal police and the Coast Guard will intensify patrolling along the coastal belt to prevent mishaps that could occur when coastal residents venture close to the sea without adequate safety precautions during the celebrations.

Police approval

The police will also focus on preventing drug abuse and misconduct at DJ parties and other gatherings. Hotels and clubs have been directed to obtain police approval for DJ parties.

The organisers of New Year celebrations will be required to maintain registers to record the details of guests participating in such programmes. They will also have to ensure the working condition of CCTV cameras at the venues.

Manaveeyam Veedhi

Mr. Nagaraju added that Manaveeyam Veedhi will also come under tight security in view of the untoward incidents that have occurred recently. Barricades will be erected on either side of the stretch to enable screening of all visitors. Videography will also be put in place.

Non-uniformed officers will patrol the surrounding areas in order to nab mischief makers and drug peddlers. Strict action will be taken against people found to misbehave under the influence of alcohol and drugs, the official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.