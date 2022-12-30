Tight security in Thiruvananthapuram city on New Year’s eve

December 30, 2022 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State capital will come under a thick security blanket on New Year’s eve to prevent untoward incidents and ensure effective crowd control measures.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Traffic) V. Ajith, a three-tier security arrangement involving 80 checking points has been planned in view of the occasion. The first security zone that will focus on the city’s boundaries will have 18 such points, while the second and third will have 34 and 28 checking points respectively. Six special striker forces will be deployed on major junctions along the Kovalam–Kazhakuttom route.

In addition, there will be 42 jeep and bike patrolling units spread across all police station limits where the respective station house officers (SHO) will supervise the efforts.

Additional deployment will be made in the city’s prominent locations and those places that have reported violent incidents during New Year’s Eve revelries in the past.

Security and surveillance will be intensified on the Kovalam beaches that usually attract large number of people including foreigners. A special control room and a separate security scheme are in place at the tourist hotspot.

DJ parties

Surveillance will be stepped up at DJ parties to rein in the sale and consumption of narcotic substances. Legal proceedings will be initiated against such nefarious activities, the police cautions.

Non-uniformed police officers will also be deployed at various points to nab mischief-makers in crowded areas. The police will also enforce the COVID-19 protocol in all venues of the festivities.

Traffic regulations

A sizeable police contingent will also be deployed across the city to regulate vehicular flow. The arrangements will be coordinated by Assistant Police Commissioners in charge of the North and South City traffic police sub-divisions.

The traffic plan will be enforced across the 14 locations under the North City traffic sub-division, and 15 locations under the South City traffic sub-division and the NH-66 bypass road. The police have cautioned against bike racing, over-speeding, and other traffic violations. Legal measures including licence suspension will be adopted against the violators.