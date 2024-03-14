GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tight security in place in Pathanamthitta for Prime Minister’s visit

Chopper carrying Narendra Modi will touch down at Pramadam Indoor Stadium by 10.30 a.m. on Friday

March 14, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Stringent security measures are in place ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pathanamthitta on Friday.

District Police Chief V. Ajith has imposed a ban on the use of drones and similar devices at the Municipal Stadium and Pramadam Indoor Stadium under Section 39 of the Kerala Police Act. The ban encompasses the operation of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, aero-models, paragliders, paramotors, hand gliders, hot air balloons, kites, and so on within the 3-km radius of the stadiums. This restriction will be in place from 6 a.m. on Thursday until 10 p.m. on Friday.

Traffic diversion

Traffic will be regulated in and around the Pathanamthitta town during the day. As per this, vehicles proceeding from Adoor towards Pathanamthitta should turn left at Santosh Junction to reach AGT Auditorium Junction and turn right to proceed to the town through Punnalathupadi.

For vehicles heading from Pathanamthitta to Adoor, including buses, the designated route is through the Tazhe Vettipram and Mele Vettipram junctions to reach St. Peter’s and then via Stadium Junction.

All vehicles, including buses, bound for Poonkav should pass through Kumbazha Mallassery Junction.

Vehicles approaching Pathanamthitta from the Ezhamkulam side should turn left at Vazhamuttam Junction and reach Santosh Junction via Omallur. From there, they should turn left again and take a right at AGT Auditorium Junction, entering the town via St. Peters through Punnalathupadi.

Parking arrangements

Parking arrangements for those arriving to attend the PM’s programme have been made at the Sabarimala Edathavalam near the District Police Office, Geo Ground near St. Peter’s Junction, and the St. Stephen’s Church ground in Mackamkunnu.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address a gathering, expected to be attended by 1.5 lakh Bharatiya Janata Party workers from the Pathanamthitta and Mavelikara constituencies. Organisers have made extensive arrangements to accommodate the public, considering the sweltering heat.

Officials from the Special Protection Group and other security agencies on Thursday inspected the District Stadium and reviewed the security measures in place.

The chopper carrying the Prime Minister will touch down at the Pramadam Indoor Stadium by 10.30 a.m. He will be received by a BJP delegation comprising the party’s State president K. Surendran, Prabhari Prakash Javdekar, State general secretary George Kurian and district president V.A. Sooraj.

National Democratic Alliance candidates V. Muraleedharan (Attingal), Anil K. Antony (Pathanamthitta), Sobha Surendran (Alappuzha) and Baiju Kalasala (Mavelikara) will be present at the venue.

