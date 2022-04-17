Tight security for RSS worker’s funeral procession

Funeral procession held despite prohibitory orders

Funeral procession held despite prohibitory orders

The body of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader S.K. Sreenivasan, who was hacked to death by a gang at his shop at Melamuri here on Saturday, was carried to his home at Moothanthara in a procession on Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds of RSS and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers took part in the procession led by BJP leaders K. Surendran, P.K. Krishnadas, C. Krishnakumar, E. Krishnadas and K.M. Haridas.

The body was released after a post mortem at the Government General Hospital here around 12 p.m. Doctors who conducted the postmortem said the wounds on his body were very deep and critical. Sreenivasan was attacked around 1 p.m. on Saturday, and died at a private hospital within an hour.

A tight police security was in place as the BJP-RSS workers conducted the funeral procession with a special permission from the police. The district administration had imposed prohibitory orders in the district, banning gathering of five or more people in public places following the back-to-back murders of SDPI worker Subair and RSS worker Sreenivasan.

The procession went through the Robinson Road and the Big Bazaar before reaching Karnaki Amman Higher Secondary School, Moothanthara, where the body was kept for the public to pay their last respects.

Police were deployed in great strength on the premises of the General Hospital and all along the way of the procession. Although the police refused to permit the funeral procession at first, the BJP leaders convinced the police and assured that there would be no flare-up, including sloganeering.

The funeral took place at Karuthodiyil in the presence of hundreds of mourners.