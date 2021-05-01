Tight security cover in city

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 May 2021 00:58 IST

Ban on celebrations on counting day will be enforced

The capital district is set to come under a tight security blanket with just a day left for the counting of votes for the Assembly polls.

With Thiruvananthapuram witnessing stiff electoral battles in many constituencies, the police are striving to ensure peace. The worrying situation has necessitated strict adherence to pandemic norms.

The City police will deploy 1,400 personnel across the capital with 500 of them posted at the five counting stations alone. While a bulk will be stationed at the Mar Ivanios Vidya Nagar where the counting of votes in 10 constituencies will take place, others will be positioned at the other four counting centres at St. Mary’s School, Pattom; Government GHSS, Cotton Hill; Loyola School, Sreekaryam; and Government Girls HSS, Manacaud.

Polling officials, candidates, agents of political parties, and others will be permitted to the counting centres only after a thorough screening. The police will enforce the ban of celebratory processions.

In rural areas

In the city outskirts and rural areas, the Thiruvananthapuram Rural police will deploy nearly 1,350 personnel. The security scheme has been divided into five sub-divisions — Attingal, Varkala, Neyyattinkara, Nedumangad and Kattakada —each of which will be headed by Deputy Superintendents of Police. Each police station will have three mobile patrol and one bike patrol teams.