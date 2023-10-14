HamberMenu
Tight security at Vizhinjam

Plastic bottles containing water and bags are not allowed in the conference venue

October 14, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram City police have put in place tight security arrangements in view of the reception being accorded to the first vessel that called at the Vizhinjam international seaport on Sunday.

In an advisory issued by District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) C.H. Nagaraju, the seaport and adjacent areas have come under a security blanket as a large number of attendees, including dignitaries, are set to converge to mark the occasion.

The police have advised the participants to enter the venue of reception between 12 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. The attendees will be ferried to the conference pandhal in buses following security checks that includes breath analysis at the main security gate. They will not be allowed to carry plastic bottles containing water and bags to the conference venue. Videography using mobile phones and cameras have been banned within the port facility.

Only those vehicles that have been issued special passes will be allowed to enter the port. These vehicles will be required to be parked at the designated spots on the port road and the service road leading to the seaport. Parking has been banned on the main roads.

