Tight security at Sabarimala

The Kerala Police and the Central forces deployed at Sabarimala have made elaborate security arrangements at Sabarimala in the view of the 28th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition that falls on Friday.

The police have been tracking the pilgrim flow right from Vadasserikkara on the Mannarakulanji-Pampa main trunk road leading to Sabarimala from Wednesday. Restrictions are in force at the Sannidhanam after the closure of the temple on Wednesday evening.

Special cover

A special security system has come into force at the hillock from Thursday. Entry to the temple premises is being strictly monitored. People who do not possess a valid identity card are not being permitted to stay back at the hillock from Thursday.

According to A. Srinivas, Police Special Officer at Sabarimala, special security cover has been provided to installations such as pump houses of the Kerala Water Authority, drinking water storage tanks, electrical substations, transformers, etc.

Metal detectors

Pilgrims’ entry to the trekking path, Valiyanadappanthal, and to the temple premises has been diverted through door-framed metal detectors kept at entry points.

Bomb squads

The strength of the bomb detection and disposal squads too has been increased from Wednesday. Specially trained personnel have been deployed as ‘spotters’.

The ghee brought by devotees for Neyyabhishekom and flowers brought for Pushpabhishekom rituals are being inspected.

Phones prohibited

Meanwhile, the TDB has permanently prohibited use of mobile phones at the Upper Tirumuttom (temple premises). Pilgrims are permitted to carry only the Irumudikkettu (sacred bundle) while ascending the holy 18-steps.

The Central forces and the State police, carried out a route march at the Sannidhanam on Thursday.