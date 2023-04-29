Tight security arrangements on for Thrissur Pooram

April 29, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Thrissur

In all 4,100 police personnel have been deployed to ensure safety and security during Thrissur Pooram. As many as 475 cameras will monitor the city 24x7. A police control room set up near Thekkegopura Nada will monitor the cameras.

As many as 44 ambulances have been kept ready in case of emergencies. The service of the Fire and and Rescue Services personnel will be available in 36 points. In all, 200 civil defence force volunteers also will be deployed.

The police have arranged Pink Safety zones for women at pooram venues. Such centres will have facilities including toilets, drinking water, breast feeding centres and resting places. Service of women police will be available there.

The Pink Safety Zones are: City Centre; CMS School; North Bus Stand Complex; KESS Bhavan; Banerji Club; State Bank Of India, Naikanal Branch; and CSB, Bennet Road.

Women can contact the Thrissur City Police women’s cell at 0487 2420000; women police station at 0487-2420720 and police control room at 0487-2424193.

As Thrissur Pooram falls on a Sunday this year, the organisers are expecting a record crowd. The next day of the pooram is also a holiday (May 1).

DMO’s advisory

The District Medical Officer (DMO) has asked people to take precautions against dehydration considering the increasing heat during the Thrissur Pooram.

People should drink lots of water at regular intervals. Always keep water in hand, said the DMO.

“Drink salt lime water or rice water, at least 7-10 glasses, before coming to the pooram. Wear caps and use umbrellas while going in the sun. Consume fruits such as water lemon which have high water content. Try to stand in the shade as much as possible,” the DMO said.

As alcohol consumption will increase the rate of dehydration, health officials advised people to avoid liquor. There is prohibition order in the Corporation limit in the pooram days.

People have been asked to ensure the quality of water when buying soft drinks and juices. Contact the nearest medical team/ambulance in case of any physical discomfort, the health officials added.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister K. Rajan, District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja and City Police Commissioner Ankit Ashkan reviewed the preparations for the Thrissur Pooram. The Tourism Department has allotted ₹35 lakh for the conduct of Thrissur Pooram.