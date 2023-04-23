Tight security arrangements for PM’s visit

April 23, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of Kerala, will come under a security blanket in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on April 25 (Tuesday).

According to District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) C.H. Nagaraju, nearly 1,500 police personnel will be deployed in various locations with a particular focus on the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station and the Central Stadium where Mr. Modi is scheduled to attend programmes.

The police will also draw resources from the Special Armed Police camp as well as from other districts to bolster security. The entire deployment will be supervised by six Superintendents of Police. There will also be an adequate number of striking forces to deal with exigent situations.

Traffic regulations

The police will also enforce traffic restrictions during the Prime Minister’s visit.

Vehicular flow will be regulated along the route, including Shangumughom, domestic airport, All Saints’ College, Chakka, Pettah, Pattoor, Asan Square, Panchapura junction, RBI, Bakery junction, Panavila, Model School junction, Aristo junction, Thampanoor, Vanross junction, Jacobs junction, until the Central Stadium from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parking curbs

Motorists will not be permitted to park their vehicles along the route during the period. Legal action will be initiated against those defying the direction and such vehicles will be towed away.

Mr. Nagaraju said efforts are being made to minimise inconvenience to the public. Normal movement could be disrupted for only around half-an-hour, he added. Special arrangements will also be made for the unhindered movement of ambulances and other emergency services.

As part of the security arrangements, the KSRTC Central bus terminal could be closed down from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The shops that function in the complex will remain closed until then. KSRTC buses will also have to commence services from other depots such as Vikas Bhavan during the period. Auto-rickshaw stands near the railway station and bus depot are also likely to be cleared out until the end of the Prime Minister’s visit.