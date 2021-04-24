Tight curbs in place for today, tomorrow

Go out of home only if it’s absolutely necessary, says District Collector

Tight restrictions will be in place in the district on Saturday and Sunday, given the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, District Collector Navjot Khosa has said.

She appealed to the people to cooperate with the measures.

People should leave their homes over the weekend only if absolutely necessary. Shops selling essential commodities, vegetables, fruits, milk, fish and meat will function.

Home delivery of goods will be encouraged to reduce crowding.

Hotels and restaurants can open only for take-away and parcel services.

Training for counting on

People engaged in essential services are exempted from the restrictions.

This includes revenue, election, health, other institutions engaged in COVID control measures, and the media. Students travelling to attend examinations are exempt from the restrictions.

The COVID-19 guidelines should be strictly observed at all times, the Collector said.

Training sessions of officials assigned for the counting of votes on May 2 will be held as per schedule.

They will be exempt from the restrictions, but should carry their posting order and official identification cards with them for the sessions.

Museums, zoo closed

Beaches, parks, museums and the zoo will remain closed on both days. Industrial units and companies which handle emergency requirements and need to function 24 hours can operate.

The staff should carry their ID cards with them. IT firms should deploy minimal staff in offices. Long-distance bus services, trains and flights will operate. Public and private transport to the airports, railway stations and bus stands also are permitted.

Travellers should produce valid travel documents and tickets. Marriages and other functions registered on the COVID-19 Jagratha portal are permitted.

The police officers have been instructed to maintain strict vigil. Violations will invite stern action, the District Collector said.