Tigers spotted at human habitation in Munnar

Tigers noticed by a police personnel who was on polling duty in the area

April 28, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the tigers moving along the borders of a tea plantation at Kannimala top in Munnar.

A view of the tigers moving along the borders of a tea plantation at Kannimala top in Munnar. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Three tigers were spotted at a human habitation at Kannimala top in Munnar. The Forest department is continuing the efforts to find the animals.

According to Munnar range officer Biju S.,three tigers were spotted moving along the borders of a tea plantation at Kannimala top on April 25, Thursday, by a police personnel who was deployed for election duty in the area. “The official shot a video of the tigers. It was found that a mother tiger and two tiger cubs were moving along the plantation’s borders,” said the official.

Mr. Biju said that from April 26, Friday, onwards, the Forest department conducted a drone search to find the tigers with the assistance of drone expert Sebinster Francis, but was unable to detect their presence in the Kannimala top area.

“The Pettimudy Rapid Response Team (RRT) and other Forest department officials searched for the tigers, but they were not yet found. It is suspected that the mother tiger and the cubs moved to another area ,” said the official.

The Forest department has issued warnings for people to avoid venturing out at night to prevent casualties. “The department’s team is camping in the area and is continuing the monitoring,” said Mr. Biju.

According to department officials, there is an active presence of tigers in Munnar. “Several incidents of tiger attacks on cows were reported from the plantation area. Last week, a tiger attacked a cow at Thalayar under the Munnar forest division,” said a department official.

