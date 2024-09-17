‘Tigers’ set to roam the streets in Thrissur on Wednesday 

Preparations are almost over for Pulikkali, the grand finale of Onam celebrations in Thrissur. The annual street pageant will be held on Wednesday.

Team members, accoutrements, body painters, and drummers are ready. With bodies painted in bright shades of yellow and black, huge potbellied tigers, female tigers, baby tigers, and LED-lit tigers will parade through the town, creating a colourful spectacle on the fourth Onam day.

People will throng the Swaraj Round to watch their performance. Tableaux will add colour to the carnival.

Pulikkali, known for its elaborate costumes and creative portrayals, is sure to captivate tiger enthusiasts. The event will commence with the flag-off by Mayor M.K. Varghese at Swaraj Round at 5 p.m.

A total of seven teams are participating in this grand parade. Each tiger team will present between 35 to 51 tigers, along with a tableau and a tiger cart, ensuring a dynamic and visually stunning parade.

A colourful exhibition of Pulikkali accoutrements has been attracting hundreds of people to the city. The exhibition displays tiger masks, bells, and caps.

The Mayor announced an increase of 25% increase in prize money for participating organisations.

The prize money, previously set at ₹2,50,000, has been increased to ₹3,12,500. Each participating team will also receive ₹1,50,000 in advance. Additionally, 120 litres of kerosene has been distributed to the teams. Elaborate celebrations have been avoided against the backdrop of the Wayanad disaster.

The highlight of this year’s event is the eight-ft-high trophy, which will be awarded to the team that secures first place.

The parade will cover major routes, including Swaraj Round and various adjacent roads. The event will be illuminated with lights along these routes, enhancing the visual appeal. Facilities such as drinking water, medical assistance, and ambulance services will be available for the public.

Honours will be awarded to the top three teams of the tiger procession. The team that secures first place will receive ₹62,500, the second team ₹50,000, and the third team ₹43,750. Prizes for the best tableau will be awarded ₹50,000, ₹43,750, and ₹37,500 respectively.

Special prizes will also be given for the best percussion, costume, and tiger cart, with amounts of ₹12,500, ₹9,375, and ₹6,250 respectively. An additional prize of ₹18,750 will be awarded to the team that maintains discipline.

Meanwhile, traffic regulations will be implemented in the city on Wednesday, according to the police.

