‘Tigers’ set to descend on Thrissur on Friday 

August 31, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Thrissur

Five teams, consisting of a total of 250 members, will take part in the Pulikkali contest. This time, ‘tigresses’ too are taking part

The Hindu Bureau

Children watching the Pulikkali Chamayam exhibition at Banerjee Club, Thrissur, on Thursday. The Pulikkali competition will be held in the city on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Shaking the bells tied around their waist the ‘tigers’ will roam the streets on Friday. That is when Pulikkali, Thrissur’s hallmark street pageant, will be held with all its rustic charm.

Around 250 tigers from five dens will make a royal entry to the city by 4 p.m. This year, teams from Ayyanthole, Viyyur, Sitaram Mill Line, Sakthan, and Kanattukara will enthral the audience. Accompanied by country drums, they will move along the city streets. Tableaux and floats will add colour to the processions.

While Sitaram, Kanattukara and Ayyanthole teams will reach the Swaraj Round through M.G. Road, Sakthan team will come through M.O. Road and Viyyur team through North Stand Road.

Novelty all around

Each team has kept their innovative designs secret. They try to introduce novelty in colours, designs and moves. This time, ‘tigresses’ too will be present in the teams. Women have proved their skills in the preparations too. The masks and caps for the tigers in Sitaram Mill line team have been prepared by Kudumbashree Mission members.

Trophy and prizes

An eight-foot-tall trophy awaits the winners of the Pulikkali competition. First, second and third prize winners will get ₹62,500, ₹50,000 and ₹43,750 respectively. The tableaux winners will get ₹40,000, ₹35,000 and ₹30,000 respectively. The best tiger costume and Pulikkali beats will get ₹10,000 each.

A competition of floats will be conducted as part of the Pulikkali celebrations. The first, second and third winners will get ₹50,000; ₹25,000 and ₹15,000 each.

In connection with Pulikkali, drinking water facilities and medical services have been arranged for the public. There will be traffic regulations in connection with Pulikkali in Thrissur city on Friday.

