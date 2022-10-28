Tiger that killed nine cows in a month captured in Wayanad

The predator was examined by a team of veterinary experts, and it was found that it had lost its canine teeth

E.M. Manoj
October 28, 2022 11:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The tiger captured by the Kerala Forest Department in Wayanad on Friday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

The tiger that had triggered panic among local residents at Cheeral and nearby areas under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary for the past one month, was captured from a human settlement on Friday morning after a 26-day hunt.

The capture of the male big cat, aged about 12, has come as a relief to the villagers. The predator is believed to have attacked 13 domestic animals, of which nine cows died, in the Cheeral, Pazhur and Mukkuthikunnu areas under the Muthanga forest range of the sanctuary in a month.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Free-roaming big cats maul farmers’ livelihood

A resident of the sanctuary

A forest team, led by Wildlife Warden Abdul Assis, had set up four cages at different parts of the area and the animal walked into the trap set up at Pazhur around 4.30 a.m. on Friday. The tiger was shifted to the animal hospice and palliative care unit for big cats at Sulthan Bathery on the directive of Mr. Assis.

The predator was examined by a team of veterinary experts, and it was found that it had lost its canine teeth, Mr. Assis told The Hindu. The animal was identified as WW 43, a resident of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, home to more than 90 tigers, including cubs.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Compensation soon

The big cat was first sighted in 2016 in the sanctuary and later it was sighted on many occasions in different parts of the forest area, he added. Forest Minister A. K. Saseendran lauded the efforts of the Forest department personnel, including the members of the Rapid Response Team, and the public in the capture of the animal. The remaining compensation to the farmers for their loss in the tiger attack would be disbursed in a time bound manner, Mr. Saseendran said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kerala
Kozhikode
wildlife

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app