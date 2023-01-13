Tiger that killed farmer in Wayanad still elusive

January 13, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Forest department has intensified efforts to capture a tiger that attacked a farmer at Pudussery in Wayanad district. Residents of Pudussery and Vellaramkunnu are in panic after a 50-year-old farmer Thomas died in a tiger attack at Pudussery under the Manathavady forest range of the North Wayanad forest division on Thursday morning.

The officials of North Wayanad forest division constituted a 40-member team consisting of trackers and veterinarians for combing operations on Friday with the assistance of a kumki elephant Surendran.

The team, divided into eight groups, searched the entire area, but they could trace only the animal’s pug marks, North Wayanad Divisional Forest Officer Martin Lowel told The Hindu.

The team launched the search from Muthirery around 7.30 a.m. and covered human habitations such as Kulathada, Yavanarkulam, Kattimoola, and Venmani. By the end of the day, a team member found that the animal had crossed the Pudussery river and took refuge in a bush, nearly 4 km from the nearest forest.

Meanwhile, the family of the farmer refused to bury his body, raising demands such as a government job to his relative, capturing of the tiger, waiver of the farmer’s agriculture loans, and a compensation of ₹50 lakh to the family.

Assurances

Wayanad Collector A. Geetha held a discussion with them in the presence of an all-party delegation and said that a temporary job would be provided to the farmer’s son. A compensation of ₹10 lakh would be provided to the relatives in two days and their demand for a ₹50-lakh compensation and loan waiver would be taken up with the government. It would be recommended to the government to give his son a permanent job.

“We have set up two cages to trap the animal and installed six surveillance cameras to monitor the movements of the predator. The combing operation will continue on Saturday,” Mr. Lowel said. A 60-member team was also constituted for night patrolling in the area, he added.

A dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the UDF and the BJP, demanding the immediate capture of the tiger, was total and peaceful. They took out separate marches to the office of the North Wayanad forest division office at Mananthavady.