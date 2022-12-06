Tiger spotted at Ullikal in Kannur; Forest department issues alert

December 06, 2022 09:59 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The forest department has sounded alert at Ulikkal in Kannur after the presence of a tiger was confirmed in the area.

The department arrived at the conclusion after pugmarks were found during a search for the animal at Kummanthod following reports that it was spotted at Kummanthod and Ullikal-Payyam regions.

Taliparmaba forest range officer P. Ratheesan said the tiger was suspected to have moved towards Madathil near Irrity. He added that people had been warned against venturing out at night or early hours of the day. They have been advised to go in groups for work.

The officer said that forest personnel were patrolling the area, while a rapid response team from Kozhikode will be pressed into service on Wednesday.

