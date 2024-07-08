Tiger spotted at human habitation in Munnar

A tiger was spotted at a human habitation at Viripara on the Munnar-Mankulam road on Monday morning.

According to local residents, the tiger was spotted inside a tea plantation near a workers’ residential area (cluster homes).

The plantation workers shot visuals of the animal and informed the Forest department officials.

A senior Forest department official said that a Rapid Response Team (RRT) visited the spot. “It is suspected that the tiger arrived from the Eravikulam National Park (ENP) in Munnar. The area borders the Mankulam and Munnar forest areas,” said the official.

“If we notice the animal’s presence again, we will take further steps,” said the official.

On April 26, three tigers were spotted at a human habitation at Kannimala top in Munnar.

