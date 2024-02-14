Tiger rescued in Kannur succumbs to injuries

February 14, 2024 07:51 am | Updated 08:59 am IST - KANNUR:

A ten-year-old tiger, ensnared in a trap and subsequently rescued after sedation from a private farm in Kottiyoor, Kannur, died on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

The tiger, captured on Tuesday from Panniyamala in Kottiyoor, was found stuck in the barbed wire fence of a private land.

Alerted by locals, forest department officials and police commenced a rescue operation. Around 11 am, a team led by Forest Veterinarian David Abraham from Wayanad, tranquilized the tiger to facilitate its release from the trap.

However, despite rescue efforts, the tiger succumbed to its injuries on the way to the zoo in Thrissur.

According to Kannur Divisional Forest Officer P. Karthick, the tiger had sustained severe injuries to its four limbs while attempting to free itself from the snare and barbed wire. Additionally, it had lost its teeth in the process, rendering it incapable of hunting.

The decision against releasing the tiger back into the wild was made by the attending doctor due to its compromised ability to survive in its natural habitat. After capture, the tiger was temporarily housed at Kadappanam near Kottiyoor temple before being transported to Thrissur, with permission from the Chief Wildlife Warden.

The exact cause of death is currently under investigation, and the body of the tiger will be transferred to Pookode Veterinary Medical College for further examination.

The latest incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced in preserving and protecting wildlife in the region.

Minister orders probe

Kerala Minister for Forest and Wildlife, A. K. Saseendran, has ordered an investigation into the death of a tiger after it was tranquilised while being transported from Kannur to the Veterinary Hospital in Thrissur. The Chief Wildlife Warden will inquire into the incident.

