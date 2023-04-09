Tiger population drops in Wayanad, steady at Periyar

April 09, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated April 10, 2023 12:15 pm IST - KOCHI

Wildlife conservationists in Wayanad have enough reasons to worry as a significant decline in tiger population in the Wayanad landscape has been reported. However, the population of the big cats has remained stable in the Periyar Tiger Reserve, says the ‘Status of Tigers 2022’ report released on Sunday.

Declining trend

Though the count of big cats in the individual tiger reserves and tiger areas has not been released, the report notes a “declining trend in tiger occupancy in the entire Western Ghats” while the tiger populations inside the protected areas (PA), including Mudumalai and Periyar, have remained stable.

Incidentally, the straying of tigers into human habitations and cattle lifting have been reported from Wayanad. The human-wildlife conflicts are a matter of concern for conservationists in the district.

Stability in protected areas

Tracking the changing trends in the tiger population, the report notes that the tiger population was estimated at 981 in 2018 in the Ghats region. The latest assessment says 824 unique tigers were recorded in 2022 in the region, indicating a decline in population in some regions and stability in well-protected tiger reserves.

Unofficial figures estimated the tiger population in the Periyar Tiger Reserve in the range of 35-40 individuals, which shows a slight increasing trend, say park managers.

When it comes to the Parambikulam reserve, the population is estimated to be in the range of 28 to 35 individuals. The available information on tigers in the Wayanad region puts the tally around 120 individuals. The final population figures will be released by the Union Ministry for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, officials say.

Wayanad under spotlight

The report, which notes that tiger occupancy outside the PAs has declined, has flagged the Wayanad landscape and the BRT Hills landscape where “significant declines” in the tiger population have been observed.

A decline in tiger occupancy was also observed outside the PA boundary of the Anamalai-Parambikulam complex. Although the tiger population in the Periyar landscape has remained stable, tiger occupancy has declined outside Periyar, it says.