Tiger on the prowl triggers panic in Kerala’s Wayanad district

December 28, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - KALPETTA

Panic has gripped the Arivayal and Cee Cee areas near Vakery under the Chethalayath forest range in the South Wayanad Forest Division in Wayanad district of Kerala after a goat and a cow were killed in five days by what is believed to be a tiger on the prowl.

The big cat reportedly killed a goat owned by one Varghese of Chathanattu, near Thazhe Arivayal, around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The tiger reportedly killed a cow owned by Surendran, a dairy farmer at Cee Cee, on December 24 night.

The male tiger has been identified as WYS 09 of the South Wayanad forest division, as per the Forest department’s database.

“We have intensified steps to capture the tiger,” says Chethalayath forest range officer Abdul Samad.

Cages set up

“We have set up two cages to capture the animal and have installed 18 surveillance cameras in the area to monitor the movements of the tiger,” said Mr. Samad.

Patrolling has also been intensified in the area.