Tiger on the prowl at Ranni- Perunad panchayat

April 09, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

A tiger that has strayed into the forest fringes of Pathanamthitta is giving sleepless nights to the residents of Ranni-Perunad panchayat.

According to villagers, the animal that strayed into the Madathumoozhy settlement presumably from the adjoining Sabarimala forests, has begun feasting on their livestock. A few days ago, the big cat attacked and killed a five-year old cow reared by Rajan, a local resident. It had preyed on another cow a few days earlier.

With most families in the village into dairy farming, they now fear that the tiger will soon return in search of their cattle.

The Forest department, meanwhile, has placed a cage near the Bathanimala estate, where the animal was last spotted. Local watchers too have been deployed to attend to any eventualities, besides camera traps at different locations to monitor the straying of wildlife. The tiger, however, is yet to be traced.

“The presence of a tiger has been confirmed in the area and our camera traps too have captured its visuals. A trap has been laid and we are waiting for the big cat to stray into the area once again’’, said a forest official.

Ever since the animal made its appearance at the village, the locals are now travelling in groups even during day time while most of them are also staying awake during nights to ensure safety of their cattle and pet animals. The Forest officials, on their part, too have issued a warning for the villagers to be vigilant as the animal poses a threat to both human and cattle.